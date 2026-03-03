Ex-Liverpool and Newcastle striker Andy Carroll to stand trial over alleged breach of court order against contacting ex-wife

According to a report by The Sun, the 37-year-old, who famously represented both Newcastle United and Liverpool during a high-profile career, will stand trial following allegations that he breached a court order. The charges relate to claims that he contacted his ex-wife, Billi Mucklow, in direct violation of a standing non-molestation order issued by the court.

The veteran forward had been scheduled to make an appearance at Chelmsford Crown Court in Essex this week to address the matter. However, the proceedings did not go entirely as planned when the case was called. Despite the serious nature of the allegations, neither the player nor his legal representative were present in the courtroom, leading to immediate questions regarding the scheduling of the hearing and the progress of the case.