Ex-Kaizer Chiefs tactician counts his blessings after CAF inter-club competition exit - 'It could have been a hindrance'

“I had a chat with the board before I came and I said, we’re second bottom of the league; this Africa, is fantastic but I need to have a look at the players and in the next four games, I did that, I gave everyone a game,” the 61-year-old told the media.

“We didn’t do too badly, actually. We didn’t score, but we did okay. It gave me a chance to look at everyone; I didn’t really know most of the squad. I know them, but don’t really know what they’re all about and what they can do.

“So, we used the four games, well, I did – with the knowledge of, obviously, you want to do well, we were one victory away from being in the next round, but it certainly would have been a hindrance for us – in our squad, definitely," Hunt concluded.