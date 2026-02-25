Goal.com
Live
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
CAF Confederation Cup
Seth Willis

Ex-Kaizer Chiefs tactician counts his blessings after CAF inter-club competition exit - 'It could have been a hindrance'

Earlier in the 2025/26 season, the Premier Soccer League had four teams competing on the continent. Orlando Pirates were the only team that failed to make the group stage as they were undone by St Eloi Lupopo. Amakhosi were eliminated from the CAF Confederation Cup's pool phase alongside Stellenbosch. Currently, it is only Mamelodi Sundowns who are in the CAF Champions League quarter-final as the only Mzansi representative.

  • Gavin Hunt, Stellenbosch, January 2026Stellenbosch

    How Hunt secured his Stellenbosch job

    Gavin Hunt started the season at the helm of the Premier Soccer League newbies Durban City, but parted ways a couple of months later.

    Steve Barker's shock exit to Tanzanian Premier League outfit Simba SC created a space at Stellenbosch, and the former Kaizer Chiefs coach was considered for the job. 

    • Advertisement
  • Wonderboy Makhubu, Stellenbosch, February 2026Backpage

    The challenges Barker had at Stellies

    The club had struggled to deliver domestically in the competitions they had competed under Barker.

    Stellies had failed to deliver the MTN8 and Carling Knockout, and were at one time in the Premier Soccer League's relegation zone.

    Hunt had the mandate to help his new team get out of the danger zone in the league, make an impact in the CAF Confederation Cup, and in the Nedbank Cup.

  • Ibrahim Jabaar, Stellenbosch, Flavio Da Silva, Kaizer Chiefs, February 2026Backpage

    Hunt's time at Stellies so far?

    Under Hunt, Stellies were knocked out of the CAF inter-club competition, a tournament they had reached the semi-final last season.

    Despite beating Kaizer Chiefs to make the Nedbank Cup Round of 16, Golden Arrows eliminated them. 

    However, he has managed to steady the ship in PSL, where Stellies are currently 11th on the table with 19 points, five more than 15th-placed Orbit College, who have played a game more.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • Gavin Hunt, Stellenbosch Backpage

    Why is Hunt not disappointed by CAF CC exit?

    “I had a chat with the board before I came and I said, we’re second bottom of the league; this Africa, is fantastic but I need to have a look at the players and in the next four games, I did that, I gave everyone a game,” the 61-year-old told the media.

    “We didn’t do too badly, actually. We didn’t score, but we did okay. It gave me a chance to look at everyone; I didn’t really know most of the squad. I know them, but don’t really know what they’re all about and what they can do.

    “So, we used the four games, well, I did – with the knowledge of, obviously, you want to do well, we were one victory away from being in the next round, but it certainly would have been a hindrance for us – in our squad, definitely," Hunt concluded.

0