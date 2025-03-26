Bafana BafanaBackpage
Kiplagat Sang

Ex-Kaizer Chiefs star credits Bafana Bafana World Cup qualifying wins over Lesotho and Benin to Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns - 'I think they’ve helped Hugo Broos to achieve his goal'

World Cup Qualification CAFSouth AfricaMamelodi Sundowns FC vs Sekhukhune UnitedMamelodi Sundowns FCSekhukhune UnitedCupMC Alger vs Orlando PiratesMC AlgerOrlando PiratesCAF Champions LeagueBeninH. BroosR. MofokengJ. Adams

The Sea Robbers and Downs stars played crucial roles as South Africa collected six points in their World Cup qualifiers.

  • Majority of Bafana players come from both clubs

  • Bucs' Mofokeng and Downs' Adams scored for Bafana
  • Ex-Chiefs star says Broos understands players courtesy of both clubs
