Ex-Kaizer Chiefs star credits Bafana Bafana World Cup qualifying wins over Lesotho and Benin to Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns - 'I think they've helped Hugo Broos to achieve his goal'

The Sea Robbers and Downs stars played crucial roles as South Africa collected six points in their World Cup qualifiers.

Majority of Bafana players come from both clubs
Bucs' Mofokeng and Downs' Adams scored for Bafana
Ex-Chiefs star says Broos understands players courtesy of both clubs