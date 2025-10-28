Khalil Ben Youssef and Cedric Kaze are in charge of Kaizer Chiefs after replacing Nasreddine Nabi.

After the two led Amakhosi to elimination from the Carling Knockout, they have managed to atone for that by leading Chiefs to the CAF Confederation Cup group stage.

They beat Congolese side AS Simba 3-1 on aggregate in the second preliminary round, but the Soweto giants' former forward is not convinced by the coches.