Khothatso Leballo

Ex-Kaizer Chiefs forward insists Amakhosi 'still need a more experienced head coach' as Khalil Ben Youssef and Cedric Kaze 'seem lost' despite reaching CAF Confederation Cup group stage

The Soweto giants were forced to make adjustments to their technical team early into the season following the departure of Nasreddine Nabi. That ushered in a co-coaching arrangement, but the men currently in charge are yet to fully convince most of the club's fans, even after making progress in continental football.

    Ben Youssef & Kaze replacing Nabi

    Khalil Ben Youssef and Cedric Kaze are in charge of Kaizer Chiefs after replacing Nasreddine Nabi.

    After the two led Amakhosi to elimination from the Carling Knockout, they have managed to atone for that by leading Chiefs to the CAF Confederation Cup group stage.

    They beat Congolese side AS Simba 3-1 on aggregate in the second preliminary round, but the Soweto giants' former forward is not convinced by the coches.

    Calls for improvement despite progress

    "It's great to have won, but as we enter the group stages, I think the team needs to improve significantly," Muchichwa told KickOff.  
    "Now that they are in the group stages, they must elevate their performance. They played well yesterday, scoring three goals, as the cup is all about advancing to the next round, not just about playing good football.  
    "I don't think we currently have the team to win this competition, but football can be unpredictable, especially in cup games. The more you win, the more confidence you gain. We've seen teams clinch cups even when they aren't performing well in the league.  

    Questions over Ben Youssef & Kaze's coaching experience

    Now with Nabi having left, Muchichwa is concerned about the technical bench’s ability to guide Chiefs past the CAF Confederation Cup group stage.

    "I'm hoping Chiefs can go all the way. I was impressed with how they scored goals yesterday, which shows they are aware of their scoring issues and are actively working to address them," he said.  "However, I believe we still need a more experienced head coach. Sometimes, the current coaches at Chiefs seem lost. "It often appears they lack the experience needed to coach a big club like Kaizer Chiefs. We want consistent performance and don't want to see them struggling."
    What comes next?

    The win over Simba ended a three-match winless run by Chiefs and they would want to build on that in their next match.

    They travel to Durban for Friday's Premier Soccer League clash against Durban City.

