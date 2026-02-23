Ex-France manager tears into 'useless' Endrick after Real Madrid loanee's latest display for Lyon

It was a night to forget for the young Selecao star, who struggled to make any meaningful impact from his position on the right flank. Domenech was particularly incensed by the player's perceived lack of effort, stating: "He really had to come off, he was useless on the pitch and provided no solutions. Lyon disappointed me a bit, especially Endrick. All attackers must do real defensive work, offer solutions and give a bit of depth. He didn't do any of that."

The veteran coach highlighted specific lapses in concentration where the Real Madrid loanee appeared to mentally checked out. Domenech, who famously led France to the 2006 World Cup final, cited the buildup to Strasbourg’s second goal as a primary example of the Endrick's lack of intensity.

"On the second goal, he stayed five meters from the action - he was just watching," Domenech fumed. "He provides no options in behind, and when he does have the ball, he simply loses it. Sometimes he just chips the ball over the top or hold onto it. Frankly, the fact that he stayed on the pitch for the entire match was disappointing."