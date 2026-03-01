Getty Images Sport
Ex-Chelsea star brands Pedro Neto an 'idiot' for costly red card vs Arsenal
Neto’s red mist: Chelsea crumble at the Emirates
The match was balanced on a knife-edge until Jurrien Timber restored the Gunners' lead with 24 minutes remaining. Neto’s afternoon unravelled rapidly from that point; he first picked up a caution for dissent after aggressively protesting the goal, and just three minutes later, he received a second yellow for a cynical foul on Gabriel Martinelli to stop a counter-attack. The numerical disadvantage proved too much for Liam Rosenior’s men to overcome, as they slumped to another defeat against their cross-town rivals.
Sutton pulls no punches over Neto dismissal
Speaking to BBC Radio Five Live after the full-time whistle, ex-Chelsea forward Sutton expressed his disbelief at the lack of composure shown by Neto. The pundit highlighted how the individual error undermined the collective effort of the squad in a game where points were well within reach.
Sutton said: "From Chelsea’s point of view, Pedro Neto let them down badly. What an idiot getting sent off like that." His comments reflect a growing frustration among the Stamford Bridge faithful, as the club has now seen nine players sent off across all competitions this season. This poor disciplinary record continues to hamper Rosenior’s attempts to secure a top-four finish and progress further in European competition.
Reece James calls for internal review
Club captain Reece James also addressed the fallout from the defeat, acknowledging that the team’s inability to keep 11 players on the pitch is a significant hurdle. While the Blues showed flashes of quality, particularly through James' dangerous set-piece deliveries, the numerical deficit made the closing stages an uphill battle. The skipper admitted that the frequency of these incidents is a major concern that needs to be addressed behind closed doors immediately.
James explained the situation honestly to Sky Sports: "We’ve spoken about it, it’s come up a number of times, every time it’s someone different, not the same player. Internally we need to review and keep improving. It’s a problem, we are playing in the toughest league in the world, you play against top or bottom 11 v 11 it’s tough, 11 v 10 is even harder no matter who you are playing. I have no doubt in the team and staff, it didn’t go our way today but we need to regroup and go again."
Set-pieces decide the derby
The match itself was defined by dead-ball situations, with all three goals originating from corners. Despite the frustration of the result and the red card, James maintained that the team had opportunities to take more from the contest. He noted that while Chelsea found success from a corner of their own, their inability to defend Arsenal's routines ultimately proved the difference between a point and a defeat in a game of very fine margins.
Reflecting on the match dynamics, James added: "It’s disappointing to walk away empty-handed. When it was 1-1 we had a half chance to make it 2-1, their goalie made a good save, they got a set-piece and manage to score. This is football now in 2026, 90% of goals are probably set piece. They [Arsenal] are one of the leaders in the world [at set-pieces]. They are difficult to stop, they scored two today. Disappointed. But we scored one, we had another chance to score another but it wasn’t meant to be today."
