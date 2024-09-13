Lionel Messi Thierry Henry Zlatan Ibrahimovic BarcelonaGetty
Chris Burton

Ex-Barcelona & Arsenal star Cesc Fabregas names only team-mate that could match Lionel Messi in the aura stakes

L. MessiBarcelonaT. HenryArsenalLaLigaPremier League

Former Barcelona and Arsenal star Cesc Fabregas has named his only team-mate that could match Lionel Messi in the aura stakes.

  • Spaniard spent time with Gunners & Blaugrana
  • Worked alongside some legendary figures
  • Admits that they made winning easier
