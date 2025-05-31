Bruce Bvuma, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage
Kiplagat Sang

Ex-Bafana Bafana coach believes Kaizer Chiefs' Bruce Bvuma is the second-best goalkeeper in PSL after Mamelodi Sundowns' Ronwen Williams, but what about Orlando Pirates' Sipho Chaine? - 'He has his moments, good and bad'

Premier Soccer LeagueMamelodi Sundowns FCPyramids FC vs Mamelodi Sundowns FCPyramids FCCAF Champions LeagueB. BvumaE. ChipezezeR. WilliamsOrlando PiratesKaizer ChiefsMagesi FC

A legendary goalkeeping tactician once tipped Amakhosi's custodian to emerge as the season's best but reveals why he changed his mind.

  • Williams lauded
  • Bvuma criticised for blunders
  • Magesi's Elvis Chipezeze ranked third
