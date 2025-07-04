Ex-agent of Gareth Bale denies allegations of human trafficking, torture and rape in American court case G. Bale Real Madrid Premier League LaLiga

Jonathan Barnett, one of football’s most prominent agents and one of the men behind Gareth Bale’s world-record move to Real Madrid, has been accused in a US civil lawsuit of human trafficking, torture, and repeated sexual assault. Barnett and his former employer, Creative Artists Agency (CAA), have strongly denied all allegations and vowed to fight the case.