Everything you ever wanted to know about the Carling Knockout Cup but were too afraid to ask as Orlando Pirates, Kaizer Chiefs & Mamelodi Sundowns gun for gold

Mamelodi Sundowns, Orlando Pirates and Kazier Chiefs are perceived as favourites to win the 2024-25 Carling Knockout, but underdogs have a say.

The Carling Knockout - formerly known as the Telkom Knockout, Rothmans Cup, Coca-Cola Cup, John Player Special Cup, and the Datsun Challenge - stands tall as one of the most thrilling and enduring local cups in the PSL’s history.

Stellenbosch made history as the inaugural champions under the Carling banner, securing their first piece of silverware in the top flight thanks to the brilliant leadership of Steve Barker.

This tournament brings a host of exciting innovations, including enticing prize money and enhanced fan engagement, making every match a spectacle to behold.

Fans can look forward to electrifying clashes, such as SuperSport United facing off against Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates going head-to-head with Magesi while Mamelodi Sundowns welcome Golden Arrows. Here, GOAL dives into the finer details ahead of the last 16 kicking off this weekend.