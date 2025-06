The 27-year-old is set for a new adventure after the Premier Soccer League champions opted against extending his stay.

Midfielder Sipho Mbule was recently released by Mamelodi Sundowns after his contract expired.

The South African heavyweights opted against exercising their option of extending the Bafana Bafana's stay at the club.

His agent, Mike Makaab, then revealed he has offered Kaizer Chiefs the versatile midfielder.

Article continues below

While a section of the Glamour Boys' fans felt it might end up being a good deal, some are against it.

Have a look at their reactions as sampled by GOAL.