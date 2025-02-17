'Everything is going wrong' - Ruben Amorim makes stark admission as Man Utd slump to 15th in Premier League table after dismal Tottenham defeat
Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim has made a stark admission as the Red Devils slump to 15th in the Premier League after their defeat to Tottenham.
- Manchester United lose 1-0 to Tottenham Hotspur
- Travelled to London without 12 first-team stars
- Amorim makes a stark admission after the loss