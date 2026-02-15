Getty
‘Everyone is afraid’ of Barcelona wonderkid Lamine Yamal as teen sensation earns another comparison to Argentine GOAT Lionel Messi
Yamal's meteoric rise to the top
Yamal burst onto the scene when being handed his competitive debut by Barca at just 15 years of age. There was clearly plenty of potential to be unlocked in his game, but few knew what to expect at that stage. He would not have been the first youngster to struggle at senior level.
He has, however, taken the global game by storm. A lucrative contract was signed when celebrating his 18th birthday, while also inheriting the iconic No.10 shirt at Camp Nou that Blaugrana legend Messi once wore with such distinction.
The pressure that jersey brings with it has been embraced, with remarkable individual standards being maintained. It would appear as though more personal bests will be posted in the 2025-26 campaign.
Yamal registered 18 goals across all competitions last season, but has already reached 15 this term. He also has 12 assists to his name through 31 appearances, with Barcelona often looking to him for inspiration.
Yamal billed as a future Ballon d'Or winner
Having already won La Liga and European Championship titles with club and country, Yamal has added Spanish Super Cup glory to his roll of honour. He remains in the hunt for a Champions League triumph in 2026.
He finished as runner-up in the 2025 Ballon d’Or vote and is being tipped to land multiple Golden Balls in the years to come - much like record-shattering Messi has managed. Laporte is excited to see what Yamal still has to offer.
The youngster has already become one of the most exciting forwards on the planet, with his ability to drift beyond opponents and score spectacular goals meaning that every defence he faces is left with nerves jangling.
Laporte explains why rivals are afraid of Yamal
Laporte admits as much, having witnessed Yamal’s skill set up close with Spain, and he has told RMC Sport: “With the ball at his feet it’s something extraordinary. There is no left-back in the world who can say ‘come on, dribble me, let’s see if you can’. Everyone is afraid, everyone defends by backing down, and that is what it produces.”
“It’s a bit like what they thought of Messi when he did one on one: let’s see where he is going to come out, what he is going to do, if he is going to cut, if he is going to accelerate, if he is going to stop, if he is going to retreat, if he is going to shoot from distance, if he is going to give a clean pass to his team-mate.”
Yamal has sought to distance himself from the Messi debate on a regular basis, having been likened to the South American superstar since stepping out of the same La Masia academy system. He believes that emulating the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner will be “impossible”.
Yamal has said: “I think that Lionel Messi is the best footballer of all time, but he also knows that I’m a good player. There will be mutual respect if we play against each other. He knows that I’m not trying to be him, to play like him, or wear the 10 like him. I want to follow my own path.”
Trophy bids with Barcelona & Spain
Impressive progress is being made down that path, with the promise of more to come. Barcelona and Spain are eager to see the teenager avoid any untimely injuries in the weeks to come.
If he reaches the end of the domestic season in full health, then Yamal will form part of Spain’s quest for World Cup glory this summer. Laporte, who has returned to Athletic Club after spending two years alongside Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League, will also be hoping to make Luis de la Fuente’s squad.
