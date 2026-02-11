Everton star Jack Grealish hit with hefty court bill after his £210k Lamborghini runs red light

Grealish has been handed a significant court bill and penalty points on his driving licence following a traffic offence involving his luxury supercar. The 30-year-old, currently plying his trade at Goodison Park on loan from Manchester City, faced prosecution by Merseyside Police after his Lamborghini was captured on camera committing a traffic violation late last year.

The case was heard at Liverpool Magistrates Court last week in a closed-door 'single justice procedure', a method used to deal with minor criminal offences without the defendant needing to be present in court. Grealish was found guilty not of the driving offence itself, but of failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver when required by the authorities.

Magistrate Paul Farquhar endorsed the England international’s driving licence with six penalty points. In addition to the points, Grealish was hit with a financial penalty totalling £1,044. This sum included a £660 fine, £120 in prosecution costs, and a £264 victim surcharge. The original charge of running the red light was withdrawn by the police after the conviction for failing to identify the driver was secured.