South African football fanatics refer to Uefa Championship-winning coach to justify Mosimane's recent struggles.

Former Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane's bid to save Abha from relegation took another blow on Thursday evening following an unfortunate 5-0 loss to Al-Shabab.

The defeat against Al-Shabab saw Mosimane's Abha remain 15th in the Saudi Pro League table, with only six matches left in the current campaign.

With the Saudi club struggling to grind results consistently, GOAL's readers suggest what the former Mamelodi Sundowns mentor must do to keep his CV clean.