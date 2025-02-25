'Even if all players get suspended, Mamelodi Sundowns will still walk all over Kaizer Chiefs. The Glamour Boys are a netball team' - Fans

Football lovers in Mzansi react to the possibility of Masandawana missing several players ahead of Amakhosi date.

Mamelodi Sundowns play Sekhukhune United on Wednesday in the Premier Soccer League outing.

Marcelo Allende, Aubrey Modiba, Sphelele Mkhulise, Kegan Johannes, Asekho Tiwani, Mothobi Mvala, and Bathusi Aubaas are all on three yellow cards ahead of the Babina Noko meeting.

It means with another caution, they will miss the Saturday game against Kaizer Chiefs.

However, the majority of the fans have capitalised on the chance to mock the Glamour Boys.

Have a look at what they said as sampled by GOAL.