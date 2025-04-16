'Even Devin Titus does a better job than Lucas Ribeiro! Teboho Mokoena is not better than Makhehleni Makhaula; That is why mad Gavin Hunt almost relegated Kaizer Chiefs and SuperSport United' - Fans

Football lovers in Mzansi are not convinced the 60-year-old got it right when he claimed Tebza is better than the South American.

Former SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt recently claimed Teboho Mokoena is the best player in the country and not his Mamelodi Sundowns teammate Lucas Ribeiro or Orlando Pirates star Relebohile Mofokeng.

However, the majority of the South Africans are not convinced by what the former Kaizer Chiefs coach stated.

They argue that any player vying for the title of the 'best in the country' will struggle if they are playing for a weaker side.

Have a look at their arguments as sampled by GOAL.