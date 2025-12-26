GOAL's European Team of the 2025-26 season so far: Kylian Mbappe and Lamine Yamal make the cut - but there's no room for Harry Kane!

In Germany, we have another one-horse race in the Bundesliga, with Vincent Kompany's free-flowing Bayern Munich already holding a commanding nine-point lead over Borussia Dortmund at the summit. A predictable narrative is not unfolding in Ligue 1, however, as Paris Saint-Germain are finding their supremacy challenged by surprise package Lens, while Marseille and Lille have so far also shown the consistency needed to sustain a tilt for the French crown.

The biggest drama is being provided by Serie A, though, where the top five are separated by just four points, with Inter currently leading the way ahead of arch-rivals AC Milan, reigning Italian champions Napoli, a much-improved Roma and a resurgent Juventus.

Meanwhile, there are two teams in the title mix in La Liga, where Barcelona are currently holding off Real Madrid, while in the Premier League, Arsenal have emerged as the early frontrunners again and seem to have real staying power this time around, though Manchester City are right on their tails after returning to something approaching their best, and Aston Villa are also fighting at the top as they continue to improve year on year under Unai Emery.

Arsenal are also atop the Champions League league phase table, two points ahead of Bayern. Behind them, the race for a top-eight finish and automatic qualification for the round of 16 is still very open heading into the final two fixtures, with the likes of Liverpool, Dortmund, Chelsea and Barca all hovering just below the cut-off line.

But who have been the standout performers? GOAL has assembled our European Team of the 2025-26 Season so far, with our picks based on each player's individual statistics and their ability to set the standard of excellence for sides pushing for silverware...