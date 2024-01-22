European Super League chief claims they already have approval from ‘around 20’ clubs - and warns they have enough to start breakaway tournament

European Super League chief claims they already have approval from ‘around 20’ clubs - and warns they have enough to start breakaway tournamentRitabrata BanerjeeGetty/ GOALChampions LeaguePremier LeagueLaLigaSerie ABundesligaEuropean Super League chief Anas Laghrari has claimed that they already have enough club support to start the breakaway tournament.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowESL chief claims they have approval of 20 clubs Could launch breakaway tournament soon ECJ's verdict in December went in ESL's favour