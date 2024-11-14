European Golden Shoe 2024-25: Robert Lewandowski, Erling Haaland & the top scorers in Europe

Harry Kane will not have it easy when it comes to retaining his European Golden shoe...

The European Golden Shoe accolade is up for grabs once again!

Bayern Munich's Harry Kane took the crown in the 2023-24 term, with 36 goals, followed by Serhou Guirassy with 28 strikes, while Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe finished with 27 goals each.

Surprises along the season make for an interesting battle, as competition can hot up with every match played.

Here, GOAL brings you the candidates for the European Golden Shoe 2024-25.

*Note: List only includes top scorers from the Premier League, La Liga, Bundesliga, Serie A and Ligue 1.

**Correct as of Nov 13