European club announces signing of South Africa's World Cup star as PSL club cashes in on talented marksman

Siwelele, who bought the PSL status of the defunct SuperSport United and acquired Magidigidi in the process, had already confirmed the deal with the Belgian side.

“Siwelele Football Club is pleased to confirm the transfer of our exciting young forward Siviwe Magididigi to Belgian First Division B side K. Beerschot V.A. following the successful conclusion of negotiations between the two clubs,” Siwelele announced.

“We are delighted to see Magididigi take the next step in his journey. Few players earn the chance to move to Europe at 20 years old, and we have every confidence that he will seize this opportunity and continue to develop his already impressive talent.

“He departs with our appreciation and respect. With this deal finalised, preparations for the second half of our campaign are already underway. Supporters can look forward to the announcement of new signings in the coming days as we reinforce the squad and push to deliver the performances and results our fans deserve.”