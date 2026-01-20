European club announces signing of South Africa's World Cup star as PSL club cashes in on talented marksman
European club unveils SA star
Belgian Challenger Pro League side Beerschot have confirmed the signing of Amajita star Siviwe Magidigidi from Premier Soccer League side Siwelele FC.
In the ongoing season, Magidigidi found the back of the net four times in 12 games, and for Amajita, he scored two goals at the FIFA U20 World Cup last year.
He is the latest graduate from Ubuntu Academy in Cape Town to find a club abroad, following in the footsteps of his fellow countryman Flecher Smith-Lowe, who plays for Estoril in Portugal. Other graduates include Antonio Van Wyk of SV Ried, Munashe Garananga from Zimbabwe, who plays for Danish giants FC Copenhagen, Ghana's Prince Amponsah, who is at SD Ejea, and Calem Tommy at Houston Dynamo.
Delighted for Magidigidi
Siwelele, who bought the PSL status of the defunct SuperSport United and acquired Magidigidi in the process, had already confirmed the deal with the Belgian side.
“Siwelele Football Club is pleased to confirm the transfer of our exciting young forward Siviwe Magididigi to Belgian First Division B side K. Beerschot V.A. following the successful conclusion of negotiations between the two clubs,” Siwelele announced.
“We are delighted to see Magididigi take the next step in his journey. Few players earn the chance to move to Europe at 20 years old, and we have every confidence that he will seize this opportunity and continue to develop his already impressive talent.
“He departs with our appreciation and respect. With this deal finalised, preparations for the second half of our campaign are already underway. Supporters can look forward to the announcement of new signings in the coming days as we reinforce the squad and push to deliver the performances and results our fans deserve.”
Deal confirmed
Now, the European club has confirmed the deal for the youngster and also revealed some details of his contract.
"Beerschot has completed the signing of Siviwe Magidigidi. The 20-year-old striker joins from South African side Siwelele FC and signs a three-and-a-half-year contract at Kiel, with an option for an additional season," Beerschot announced.
"Magidigidi is considered a major offensive talent in his home country and is known for his speed, dribbling ability, and knack for scoring. This will be the young attacker's first international adventure.
"For Magidigidi, the move to Beerschot marks his first international experience. The attacker developed entirely in his home country and has already scored four goals in 12 matches for Siwelele FC this season. His move to Belgium marks a significant step in his career.
"Beerschot extends a warm welcome to Siviwe and wishes him every success in the purple and white shirt."
'Grateful for the move'
The Amajita star broke his silence and said it is a good opportunity to help his career in football grow.
"I'm incredibly grateful for the trust Beerschot has placed in me. This is my first adventure outside South Africa, and I see it as a great opportunity to further develop myself. I look forward to giving everything for the club and the supporters," Magidigidi said.
The club's sporting director, Murat Akin, explained why they believe the South African will be a good addition to their playing unit.
"With Siviwe, we're bringing in a young, dynamic attacker with a lot of growth potential. He fits perfectly with our vision of developing talent and strengthening it over time," Akin said.
In Belgium, the 20-year-old joins Shandre Campbell, who plays for Club Brugge, Beveren star Kurt Abrahams and KV Kortjrik's Cassius Mailula.