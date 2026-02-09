'Europa League is not enough!' - Mauricio Pochettino once again flirts with Tottenham return despite USMNT ties & bizarrely admits he'd rather win Premier League than World Cup

Pochettino was characteristically blunt when discussing the level of success required at Tottenham. While the club went on to win the Europa League last season. the 53-year-old insists that the fans deserve significantly more. He argued that for a club with Tottenham’s infrastructure and following, the focus must be exclusively on the most prestigious prizes in the game.

"To win a Europa League, that the team won, is good, but it’s not enough," Pochettino asserted. "It is not enough to challenge for the Carabao Cup, or the FA Cup, or the Europa League, or the Conference League. It’s a club that should be, or needs to be because the fans, what they expect is, to be in the Champions League, fighting for the Champions League, trying to believe that you can win the Champions League and also fighting for the Premier League and believing that you can win the Premier League". This high-bar mentality is exactly what endeared him to the fans during his first stint, and his insistence on these standards serves as a sharp critique of the club's current standing.

