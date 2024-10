Estevao Willian eclipses Neymar! Soon-to-be Chelsea wonderkid breaks Serie A record as 17-year-old Messinho stars for Palmeiras in Brazil Chelsea Premier League Neymar Palmeiras Serie A

Chelsea-bound Estevao Willian is proving to be a true wonderkid, with ‘Messinho’ breaking a record in Brazil that was previously held by Neymar.