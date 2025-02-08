'Esteghlal's Karimi must ask Ghana what happens when you disrespect South African football! Why did they hire Mosimane in the first place? Money-chase backfiring for Pitso & damaging his career' - Fans

South Africans tell off former administrator for his sentiments against Jingles and Mzansi.

Former Esteghlal CEO Hojjat Karimi recently said he knew Pitso Mosimane would not deliver as expected by the fans and the stakeholders.

Jingles was signed to help the club get back to winning ways after initial struggles.

However, a contractual breach led to his exit from the Persian Gulf Pro League outfit.

In his recent interview, Karimi claimed it was not wise to get a coach, especially from Mzansi to coach Esteghlal.

His sentiments did not go down well with South Africans. Have a look at what they said as sampled by GOAL.