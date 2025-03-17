'Ertugral thought he was invincible after beating Orlando Pirates & Kaizer Chiefs! Plumber Muhsin is old-fashioned sell-by-date Madala in modern football' - Fans

The veteran Turkish was struggling to deliver for the Citizens and he has parted ways with the club.

On Monday, March 17, Cape Town City confirmed the exit of experienced coach Muhsin Ertugral.

The 65-year-old came in as a technical director but asked to temporarily coach the Citizens who had fired Erik Tinkler.

However, the former Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates coach has been asked to pack and leave after just 14 games in charge where he won just three.

Article continues below

As a matter of fact, he has not won any of the last 10 outings. Have a look at what GOAL readers said after Ertugral's exit.