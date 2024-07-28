erling haaland Man City 2024 preseasonUSA Today Images
Richard Mills

'Sorry to all the perfect brothers and sisters' - Erling Haaland fires back at pedantic followers after making spelling mistake in Instagram post

Erling Haaland fired a sarcastic remark back at his Instagram followers after they pointed out a spelling mistake he made on social media.

  • Manchester City in USA for pre-season tour
  • Haaland typo pointed out by Instagram followers
  • Striker sarcastically hits out at pedantic critics
