Erling Haaland squares up to Gabriel Magalhaes during Manchester City's clash with ArsenalGetty
Peter McVitie

Erling Haaland told he was 'rattled' by Gabriel as ex-Man Utd defender explains why Man City star threw ball at Brazilian's head during feisty draw with Arsenal

Erling HaalandManchester CityManchester City vs ArsenalArsenalPremier LeagueGabriel

Manchester City star Erling Haaland threw the ball at Gabriel's head because the Arsenal defender had "rattled" him during the game, says Wes Brown.

  • Haaland hit Gabriel's head after Man City goal
  • Heated clash against Arsenal ended 2-2
  • Ex-Man Utd defender says Brazilian 'got to' striker
