Erling Haaland, Alf-Inge Haaland GFXGetty
Fred Garratt-Stanley

Erling Haaland's dad Alf-Inge cheekily trolls Real Madrid ahead of Man City Champions League showdown after 2023 food-throwing allegation resulted in Bernabeu ejection

Manchester CityE. HaalandReal Madrid vs Manchester CityReal MadridChampions League

Erling Haaland's dad Alf-Inge has cheekily trolled Real Madrid ahead of Manchester City's huge Champions League fixture against the Spanish champions.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Alf-Inge Haaland ejected from Bernabeu in 2023
  • Gets back at Madrid on social media
  • UCL crunch match tonight
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next Match