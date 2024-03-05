'You never know' - Erling Haaland consciously fuels Real Madrid transfer talk as he admits his 'focus' is not on potential contract extension at Man City
Erling Haaland has fuelled talk of a potential transfer to Real Madrid while admitting an extension at Manchester City is not his main "focus".
- Haaland hints he could leave Man City in future
- Linked with a move to Real Madrid
- Has a release clause which can be triggered this year