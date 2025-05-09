Erling Haaland is BACK! Pep Guardiola confirms Norwegian striker is 'ready' for Man City's trip to points record-equalling Southampton
Erling Haaland is 'ready' to return to action after more than a month on the sidelines, ahead of Manchester City's clash with Southampton.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Haaland could feature for the first time since 30 March
- City sit third after four consecutive PL wins
- Southampton require a point to avoid equalling Derby's record