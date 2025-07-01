This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Aditya Gokhale

VIDEO: Erling Haaland tells Al-Hilal goalkeeper Yassine Bounou to join Man City after outshining Ederson in Club World Cup masterclass

Y. BounouErling HaalandManchester CityAl HilalManchester City vs Al HilalFIFA Club World Cup

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has been caught on the camera urging Yassine Bounou to join Pep Guardiola's side on the back of the Al-Hilal goalkeeper's spectacular performance in the Club World Cup. The Citizens are said to be in the market for a goalkeeper this summer amid Ederson's lack of form and uncertain future at the Etihad, with the Brazilian is linked with a departure.

  • Haaland and co. thwarted by Al-Hilal's Bounou
  • Haaland looks to ask the keeper to join Man City
  • Ederson's spot in City under question this summer
