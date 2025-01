Erik ten Hag on verge of new job?! Borussia Dortmund line up ex-Man Utd boss to replace Nuri Sahin if BVB fail to win Champions League clash with Bologna E. ten Hag Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga

Erik ten Hag is a leading candidate to replace Nuri Sahin as Borussia Dortmund coach should the club decide to sack him in the next few days.