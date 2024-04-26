20240421 Erik ten Hag(C)Getty Images
Richard Martin

Erik ten Hag bans journalists again! Three media outlets prevented from asking questions ahead of Man Utd's clash with Burnley following 'embarrassing' coverage in wake of narrow FA Cup semi-final win over Coventry

Manchester UnitedErik ten HagPremier LeagueManchester United vs Burnley

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag banned three newspaper journalists from asking questions in his press conference on Friday.

  • United manager resumes crackdown on media
  • Three newspapers prevented from asking questions
  • Ten Hag had called analysis of FA Cup win "a disgrace"
