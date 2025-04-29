West Ham United FC v Manchester United FC - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
'Erik ten Hag wanted to pay €40m!' - Ex-Man Utd boss lobbied Red Devils to splash cash on striker who has scored just four league goals this season

A Dutch journalist has claimed Erik ten Hag wanted Manchester United to part with £34 million ($46m) for out-of-form Ajax striker Brian Brobbey.

  • Brobbey has only scored eight goals this term
  • Ajax man's reputation has fallen in the Netherlands
  • Dutch journalist Driessen says wouldn't fetch €10m
