Erik ten Hag and Ajax schedule further talks over possible return for ex-Man Utd coach as Dutch giants look to halt decline under John Heitinga
Ajax crisis deepens as Heitinga loses support
Ajax’s season has lurched deeper into crisis following their 3-0 home defeat to Galatasaray, leaving Heitinga’s future hanging by a thread. The result sparked fury among fans, who demanded “a coach with experience” in a statement released by supporters’ group AFCA, urging director Kroes to act swiftly.
Kroes, who has faced growing criticism over the team’s direction, reportedly met Ten Hag earlier this week in Huizen. Officially described as a “planned coffee meeting,” the timing just days before the Galatasaray collapse has fueled speculation of an imminent managerial change, according to Algemeen Dagblad.
The ex-Manchester United boss, currently out of work after a brief spell at Bayer Leverkusen, remains deeply respected in Amsterdam after his trophy-laden tenure between 2018 and 2022, during which he guided Ajax to three Eredivisie titles and a Champions League semi-final. His potential return is viewed as the club’s only viable lifeline to restore order on and off the pitch.
Kroes looks to Ten Hag as crisis solution
Inside the Johan Cruyff Arena, pressure is mounting not only on Heitinga but also on Kroes himself, whose credibility is now tied to the struggling manager. According to reports, the Ajax director will hold follow-up talks with Ten Hag, hoping to persuade him to take charge before the winter break. For Kroes, the stakes are clear. Without Ten Hag’s agreement, his own position could soon become untenable.
Ten Hag’s track record speaks for itself. Under his leadership, Ajax became synonymous with dynamic, high-pressing football and world-class talent development, producing stars such as Frenkie de Jong, Matthijs de Ligt and Donny van de Beek. His return would not only bring tactical clarity but also much-needed stability to a fractured club structure.
However, the 55-year-old will face a far tougher challenge this time. The current squad, described by Dutch media as “limited and flawed,” lacks the depth and technical quality of his previous era. Yet, given the club’s current state, expectations are modest, few believe a title race is even possible this season.
Fan frustration reaches breaking point
Wednesday’s humiliating loss to Galatasaray marked Ajax’s fourth straight defeat in the Champions League, leaving them bottom of the table and with just one goal scored. Heitinga, once seen as a steady interim figure, now looks increasingly out of his depth. Players’ silence spoke volumes: Davy Klaassen, echoing teammates Remko Pasveer and Steven Berghuis, stopped short of backing the coach, admitting there was still “little foundation” and “little development.”
The discontent reflects deeper structural failings. Ajax’s recruitment has faltered, academy integration has slowed, and confidence has drained from a squad built on uncertainty. The AFCA supporters’ group voiced what many fans feel: “This football will bring tears to your eyes.”
For a club once hailed as Europe’s model of modern success, the current malaise has been jarring and it explains why Ten Hag, despite previous tensions with the board, is seen as the only man capable of restoring identity and purpose.
Ten Hag’s return: motivation, timing and obstacles
Since the abrupt end to his three-game stint at Leverkusen, Ten Hag has been taking time away from football. Reports suggest he is open to returning to Ajax in January, provided the club demonstrate both ambition and structural support.
Financially, the move will not be simple. His €6 million severance package from Leverkusen complicates immediate negotiations, but Ajax are prepared to wait if it means securing their preferred candidate. Rival interest from Wolves, currently battling relegation in the Premier League, adds a layer of urgency.
For Ten Hag, the appeal is clear - a chance to reclaim his legacy at the club where he built his reputation and reignite a project that still bears his tactical fingerprints. For Ajax, it’s a gamble they can’t afford not to take.
