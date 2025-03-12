Enzo Maresca reveals stomach bug has 'probably' spread through Chelsea squad as he provides update on Cole Palmer after bout of diarrhoea
Enzo Maresca revealed a stomach bug has "probably" spread through the Chelsea squad as he provided an update on Cole Palmer after a bout of diarrhoea.
- Palmer had been suffering from fever and diarrhea
- English forward back at Cobham before Copenhagen clash
- James & Nkunku also available for selection