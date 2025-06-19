Enzo Maresca reveals if Chelsea will sign a replacement for Mykhailo Mudryk after Ukraine winger's doping charge amid links with Jamie Gittens and Joao Pedro
Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca has revealed whether the Blues will sign a replacement for Mykhailo Mudryk after the winger's doping charges.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Mudryk charged by the FA for doping breach
- Maresca reveal Mudryk won't affect transfer plans
- Chelsea looking to sign Gitten and Pedro this summer