Enzo Fernandez's messy love triangle involving Wanda Nara takes new twist as Mauro Icardi's ex-wife furiously denies affair
Awkward TV: Nara mingling with Fernandez's partner
It was reported back in October that model and TV presenter Nara had sent a flirty message to World Cup winner Fernandez. Said contact was said to have been made despite the 24-year-old being in a relationship with childhood sweetheart Cervantes.
The matter was further complicated by the fact that Fernandez’s partner is taking part in the Argentinian version of Celebrity MasterChef - a show that is hosted by Nara. Cervantes will have to interact with Nara throughout that production.
Said meetings will take place after Nara allegedly said to Fernandez after spotting him back in his native South America: "I just saw you in the neighbourhood, write to me if you want." It was claimed that the Chelsea star made Cervantes aware of the message.
Nara reacts to 'nonsense' speculation
According to local media in Argentina, Cervantes is now "uncomfortable" at the thought of Fernandez crossing paths with Nara. She was previously married to ex-Argentina international Maxi Lopez, before then coupling up with former Inter striker Icardi. Their often strained relationship was brought to a close when divorcing in 2024.
Nara has since dated musician L-Gante and been romantically linked to Paris Saint-Germain defender Achraf Hakimi. She has been back in her homeland fronting the latest series of Celebrity MasterChef.
She has strenuously denied seeking to enter into any kind of romantic clinch with Fernandez. She is reported to have said of rumours that lack any substance, with Cervantes being addressed directly: "I’ll take this opportunity to clarify the nonsense they’re saying about me and your husband; it’s false." She went on to say when offering advice on how to handle life in the spotlight: "Made-up stories. Welcome to fame. That’s how it is."
Cervantes' response to reports of Nara message
Cervantes has been around professional sport and celebrity culture long enough to know how the game works. She has previously said, while insisting that there are no issues between her and Nara: “They’re always going to stir that up, but what do I know? It’s mostly people who create it, because I have no problem with her. She’s never done anything to me.”
She responded to the initial reports of a message being sent by Nara to Fernandez by saying when asked if she was aware of the gossip: "Yes, I saw it. No, as far as I know, I haven’t seen any messages. No, no, Enzo never spoke to me about anything. No, he never spoke to me about any of that."
She went on to say: "I saw it the other day. I was just telling the guy, my family sent me the clips, because I don’t watch TV at home. No, I’m not going to bother Enzo about something like that. I didn’t even ask him."
Premier League & 2026 World Cup: Fernandez's focus
Fernandez is focused on his professional commitments for now, having helped Chelsea to Conference League and FIFA Club World Cup crowns in 2025. He has become a leader at Stamford Bridge, filling the armband at times when Reece James is absent, and has four goals to his name this season.
Former Premier League star Micah Richards has said of Fernandez justifying the faith shown in him by the Blues, with a big-money transfer from Benfica having been completed in January 2023: "I love [Moises] Caicedo, I love Enzo. Enzo has changed his game completely. He was a holder, but now he gets forward at every opportunity, he takes penalties.
"He’s one of the most, I don’t want to say improved because he still bought for £100m. But in terms of being able to adapt from one position to the other, the way he leads his team, he’s a top midfielder, really top midfielder."
Chelsea will be back in Premier League action against Wolves on Saturday, before Argentina take in a friendly date with Angola on November 14 - with the Albiceleste, who still have Lionel Messi at their disposal for now, having already secured qualification for the 2026 World Cup.
