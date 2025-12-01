Enzo Fernandez stakes claim to be Lionel Messi’s successor as Chelsea & Argentina star sets captaincy target that would see him take armband from all-time great

The day will come when Messi walks away, with somebody else needing to step up and lead by example in his absence. Fernandez, who has filled the armband at Chelsea on occasions, believes that he is ready to take on that responsibility.

The combative 24-year-old told GIVEMESPORT of his personal ambition: “On a personal level, of course, I dream of captaining Argentina, but that decision doesn’t come down to me. It’s up to the coaching staff. Of course, I dream of being the Argentina captain.

“I don’t know when it might be. Time will tell, and it’s up to the coaching staff to make the decision. It’s certainly one of my dreams, and I’d be honoured to wear the captain’s armband.”

