'She's entitled to that perspective' – Eni Aluko backs Mary Earps after controversial comments about former Lionesses team-mate Hannah Hampton

Ex-Lionesses star Aluko has told Sky Sports of Earps’ decision to go public at this stage of her career: “I do have some empathy for Mary because I have been in that situation before, where you come out and you say: ‘I didn’t like what happened there in this England environment’. And when you do that, sometimes you get demonised just for giving your perspective and saying I think that’s wrong.

“So Mary has written a book, she has given her perspective, and she is entitled to that perspective. I don’t really like this sense of sort of mob culture where you try to silence someone for just giving their perspective.

“I think the problem is that Hannah Hampton was absolutely brilliant in the summer. Sarina Wiegman, I’m a huge fan - she is one of, if not the best coach we have ever seen in England. I think the timing is the problem for Mary and maybe that is where she has been ill advised. A book is something that is evergreen and I’m not sure he had to come out now. But I do sympathise with Mary because I don’t want her to feel like there is a mob of people attacking her, because I have been there and it’s not nice.”

Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!