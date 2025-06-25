England Under-21s player ratings vs Netherlands: Harvey Elliott is HIM! Two-goal Liverpool star the hero with brilliant brace as Young Lions snatch Euros final place

The Liverpool star turned in a performance of the highest quality, and scored a brace, as Lee Carsley's side reached the final.

England will have the chance to win back-to-back European Under-21 Championships this weekend after beating Netherlands 2-1 in their semi-final in Slovakia.

Harvey Elliott had their first chance, collecting a fine ball from Omari Hutchinson and shooting at the bottom corner, but Robin Roefs made a fantastic save with his feet to deny the Liverpool ace, and he followed that up with a similarly excellent save from the midfielder before the quarter-hour mark.

England dominated territory in the first half but were unable to turn it into anything tangible. In the second half, however, they had the lead just after the hour, as Elliott slammed an effort beyond Roefs after a fine pass from Elliot Anderson.

But the Dutch hit back quickly, as substitute Noah Ohio - who has played for England at youth level too - scored with his first touch after capitalising on a loose touch from Charlie Cresswell.

Elliott had the last word, however, as he drove through the Dutch defence and fired past Roefs to book the Young Lions' spot in this weekend's final, where they will meet France or Germany.

GOAL rates England's players from Tehelné Pole...