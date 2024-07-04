'I'm walking back from Germany' - Rio Ferdinand reacts to Gareth Southgate's rumoured 3-5-2 lineup to face Switzerland and names England star who 'has to' start
Ex-England defender Rio Ferdinand insists he will "walk back" to England if Gareth Southgate does not pick Kobbie Mainoo against Switzerland.
- England gearing up for Euro 2024 quarter-final
- Southgate reportedly considering tactical switch
- Ferdinand insists Mainoo must play