England U17s face do-or-die qualifier! Young Lions stunned by Lithuania in UEFA U17 Euro First Qualifier and must beat Sweden to progress

The Young Lions crashed to a narrow defeat against Scotland at the Excelsior Stadium on Tuesday as Luke Douglas broke the deadlock in the 94th minute as the two sides looked set to share the spoils. Charlie Holland was sent off at the full time whistle in the 1-0 defeat for throwing the ball at an opponent after Luke Douglas bagged a late, late winner.

Douglas celebrated the victory to the fullest, which Holland took offence to. The young Chelsea midfielder threw the ball into Douglas' face right in front of the referee, who promptly sent the England skipper off.

And without their captain, England struggled on Friday as they failed to break Lithuania down. Oliver Boast came close to drawing England level only to hit the post as Lithuania held out for a huge win in their own bid to secure a spot at the U17 Euros.

England now need to beat Sweden next week if they are to harbour any hopes of progressing to the tournament. Liam Bramley's side have lost both games so far and sit bottom of Group H heading into the final round of matches next week.