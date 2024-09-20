England players unhappy over paying PFA commission on commercial deals as agreement struck by Harry Kane and rest of leadership team backfires

Getty Images SportAditya GokhaleEngland players unhappy over paying PFA commission on commercial deals as agreement struck by Harry Kane and rest of leadership team backfiresEnglandEuropean ChampionshipUEFA Nations League BH. KaneEngland players are reportedly unhappy with the PFA's 10 per cent commission on commercial work during international duty.Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below England players agree PFA deal before Euros Surprised with PFA's 10% commission on dealings Charges considered standard practice in business Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱Article continues below