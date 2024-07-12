Gareth Southgate Steve HollandGetty Images
Soham Mukherjee

England boss Gareth Southgate pays emotional tribute to long-time assistant Steve Holland on eve of Euro 2024 final

Gareth SouthgateEnglandSpain vs EnglandSpainEuropean Championship

Gareth Southgate paid an emotional tribute to his long-time assistant Steve Holland on the eve of the Euro 2024 final against Spain.

  • Southgate hailed Holland's contributions
  • The duo has been working together for a decade
  • Determined to win a major international trophy
