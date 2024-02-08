England fans sent bizarre 'German beer can be stronger' Euro 2024 warning on official government travel advice website

Soham Mukherjee
England fans beerGetty Images
EnglandEuropean ChampionshipFan storiesGermany

England fans travelling to Germany for Euro 2024 have been warned on their government's travel advice website that local beer "can be stronger".

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Around 800,000 fans could travel to Germany
  • Government issues stern alcohol warning
  • Might be banned stadium entry if inebriated

Editors' Picks