England legend Ellen White poses with MBE after being honoured following key role in Lionesses' Euro 2022 triumph

Soham Mukherjee
Ellen White MBEGetty Images
England legend Ellen White proudly held aloft her MBE at Windsor Castle after being honoured for her role in the Lionesses' Euro 2022 triumph.

  • White appointed MBE in December 2022
  • Recognised for her services to the FA
  • Helped England to Euro 2022 triumph

