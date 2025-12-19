'End of the subject!' - Pep Guardiola gets tetchy amid repeated questions on future after reports he will leave Man City at the end of this season

Guardiola said: "In the last three or four years, every time in a certain period, [you] ask me about that question. So yeah, sooner or later [I will leave], I don't know, with 75 or 76 [years old] I will quit Manchester City, but I understand that question when I have enough contract, but as you said it perfectly, I have 18 months [left on the contract]. So I'm so delighted, happy. I was excited with the development of the team and being there, that is the only thing I can say. But you know that question happens every single season at certain points, so I'm okay. So many times. The club and myself, we are incredibly connected in terms of the decision we have to take and what is going to happen is going to happen.

"The problem is that there are no discussions. End of the subject, there are no discussions, I said in my second season I will not be here forever. Not any of us will be forever in this world. But there are no discussions. So what is going to happen? Of course, the club must be prepared for everything, for the players, for the CEOs, except the owners unless they decide to sell the club and I think it's not going to happen. For the rest, the club will have to be prepared. But that's not on the table right now."

