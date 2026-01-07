End of Sipho Mbule's No. 10 role for Orlando Pirates? New signing praised 'he can make things happen in that attacking zone'

Now, Orlando Pirates legend Benedict 'Tso' Vilakazi has delivered his verdict on the De Jong signing and possible redeployment of Mbule.

"He's a very good player; I like him. I saw him when he was playing for Royal AM and then Stellenbosch. He's a very smart player, very intelligent, good with the ball, and good without the ball," Vilakazi told Soccer Laduma.

"He can play as a false number nine, he can play as a number ten, and he can play as a winger, but a winger that tucks inside. That's a good signing from Pirates to balance the team.

"It also helps the stability of the team, in terms of the colour part, to say 'sinengamla, ungamla uhlakaniphile' [we have a smart white player]. Umlungu umnyama (a white guy who is black inside)," he added.

"Because when he plays, if somebody can hear his name being called on the radio, they can even think that he's Black, because he plays like Black players. He's skilful; he knows how to create chances, and he knows how to score."