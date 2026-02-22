Goal.com
DeleGetty/GOAL
Harry Sherlock

Emotional Dele Alli teases imminent return to football as Tottenham cult hero receives warm reception from fans during north London derby homecoming

Dele Alli has teased an imminent return to professional football after making an emotional return to Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday. The former Spurs ace was the club's half-time Guest of Honour for the north London derby against Arsenal, and the former England star revealed he could be back quickly.

  • Dele returns to Spurs

    Dele was Spurs' guest of honour for the north London derby against Arsenal and, when on the pitch, he teased an imminent return to the game he loves. Dele has not been employed by a club since his exit from Como in 2025.

    Per Matt Law of the Telegraph, he said: “I can’t wait to get back on the pitch playing, hopefully it won’t be too long now.”

    More to follow... 

